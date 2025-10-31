'She taught us nothing is more important than India's self-respect': Cong pays tributes to Indira

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Congress on Friday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying she was fearless and unwavering while facing the powerful and "taught us that nothing is more important than India's self-respect".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with a host of other senior leaders, paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal here and also visited the former prime minister's memorial on 1, Safdarjung Road.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "A humble tribute to the epitome of courage, India's first woman Prime Minister and our role model, Indira Gandhi, on her martyrdom day." "She played a crucial role in preserving India's unity and integrity through her strong will, skillful leadership, and vision, and in building a strong, progressive India," Kharge said.

In another post, the Congress president said, "Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership." "Her resolute commitment to India's progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal," he said and shared pictures of him and other Congress leaders paying floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "'Bharat ki Indira' - fearless, determined, and unwavering while facing the powerful. Grandma, you taught us that nothing is more important than India's identity and self-respect. Your courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire me in every step I take." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to her grandmother.

"I learned fearlessness from you, got to know patriotism from you, understood the spirit of service from you, experienced the power of a woman from you...You will forever live in the hearts of millions, and my heart is among them," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled how on a rainy August 13, 1977, she travelled first by car, jeep and tractor, and then rode on an elephant to Belchhi in Bihar in an "extraordinary and spontaneous outreach to families devastated by caste atrocities".

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications asserted that Indira Gandhi was a person of uncommon grit, courage, perseverance and resilience.

Ramesh also pointed out that a day after her visit to the village of Belchhi, she met her the then bitterest political critic and adversary, Jayaprakash Narayan, in Patna.

"Today, the nation recalls the indomitable Indira Gandhi and pays tribute on the 41st anniversary of her martyrdom. She was a person of uncommon grit, courage, perseverance, and resilience," he said.

"This extraordinary and spontaneous outreach to families devastated by caste atrocities marked her political revival," he said.

Ramesh also shared on X pictures of Indira Gandhi on an elephant visiting Belchhi.

"Incidentally, a day later, she met with her then-bitterest political critic and adversary Jayaprakash Narayan in Patna. The two had spent an hour together recalling their deep personal association over a period of four decades," Ramesh said.

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here on this day in 1984. Indira Gandhi was India's first woman prime minister. She was born on November 19, 1917.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said that on this day in 1984, "one of India's greatest leaders was martyred".

"She stood unflinchingly for India's sovereignty and integrity and paid the price with her own life. I offer my tributes to our guiding light, India's Iron Lady Smt. Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary. Her life, from participating in our freedom struggle as a child to leading India through turbulent times with great courage and vision, will always be an inspiration for every Indian," he said on X.

"We vow to dedicate our lives for the vision that Indira ji saw for our country!" Venugopal said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared on X a quote of Indira Gandhi -- "I am here today, I may not be here tomorrow… I shall continue to serve till my last breath, and when I die, every drop of my blood will strengthen India and keep a united India alive." "Indira ji fulfilled this promise. She lived and died for India, knowing the cost of her conviction.

"Her courage was not borrowed, her sacrifice not staged. She faced hate with strength and left behind a nation forever marked by her unwavering will to keep India united, fearless, and whole," Khera said.

The Congress, from its official X handle, said, "Heartfelt tributes to the country's first woman Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Mrs. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary. An epitome of strength, determination, and powerful leadership, Indira Gandhi is a source of inspiration for millions of Indians." Several Congress leaders also paid homage to Indira Gandhi on the day. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS