Portion of shed collapses at Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel, couple injured

New Delhi: A couple was injured when a portion of a shed at a Hyatt Regency hotel in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on them, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the R K Puram area at around 8 pm on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the couple was standing near the pool -- located in the ground floor of the hotel -- when a portion of a shed collapsed and fell on them, leaving them with minor head injuries.

The injured made a PCR call and informed the local police about the incident, a senior police officer said.

The police inspected the scene and the couple was discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid, the officer said.

As of now, the couple has not filed a complaint but a further inquiry is being conducted, he added.