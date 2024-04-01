Shed over-confidence, war and election fought with full caution, Adityanath tells BJP supporters

Noida, Apr 1 (PTI) Ahead of Lok Saha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked party leaders, workers and supporters to shed any sense of over-confidence and emphasised that "both war and election should be fought with complete caution and alertness".

Adityanath said this while addressing a 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan' (intellectual community's conference) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency of western Uttar Pradesh after a couple of similar events in Hathras and Bulandshahr earlier in the day.

During the conference, Adityanath appealed to the participants, including party workers, office-bearers, representatives from industry, medical fraternity, trade unions, lawyers, and intellectuals from several walks of life, to ensure electoral victory of BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma.

The chief minister exhorted the participants to take to every home the good works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government since 2014 and slammed the opposition parties.

"Some people considered the country as their inheritance but that is not the way a country runs. We are living with democratic values. Our commitment is with democratic values. We have to work on taking these commitments forward," Adityanath said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government does not create problems but believes in solutions.

Exhorting party supporters, he said that in order to establish India as a developed and a self-reliant country, they should ensure the victory of Mahesh Sharma by record votes.

"However, there should not be any sense of over-confidence. Both war and election should be fought with complete caution and alertness and with full strength. And by showing the same vigilance and caution ensure every vote for Mahesh Sharma," Adityanath told the audience, also comprising local MLAs, regional leaders of the BJP and allies.

The chief minister appealed to the conference participants to focus on increasing voter turnout during the Lok Sabha election in the constituency and exhort citizens to participate in the "great festival of democracy" by exercising their democratic right of vote.

"This is because you (Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency) have got everything be it, the highest investment or the highest economic progress in the country. You got the Metro, you got the junction of the Eastern and Western Corridors of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, you got the airport, you got the Film City, you got the Medical Device Park and along with the highest investment, you got the highest per capita income," he said.

"For all these achievements, there is only one expectation from all of you. If we have broken the curse of coming here (referring to the jinx of CMs visiting Noida), then you will have to break the curse of going to the voting booth (referring to the low voter turnout during polls)," he said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26 during the second phase of the elections and has more than 26 lakh registered voters, according to officials.