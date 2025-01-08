'Sheesh Mahal' row: AAP leaders stopped from entering Delhi CM bungalow

New Delhi: AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj were stopped from entering the Delhi chief minister's official residence, which they had invited the media to tour with them in a bid to counter the BJP's "Sheesh Mahal" jibes.

Police set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.

The AAP leaders invited the media on a tour of the chief minister's residence, which the BJP claims was turned into a "Sheesh Mahal" during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.

Asked if they had sought permission to visit the residence, Singh and Bharadwaj told reporters, "Why should we need permission to enter the chief minister's residence?" They were seen speaking to officials at the bungalow, requesting permission to be allowed inside.

"Who has instructed you to stop us? I am a minister and I am here for an inspection. How can you stop me and on whose orders? Have you received directions from the lieutenant governor? He is the only authority above my position," Bharadwaj was heard telling an official.

Addressing a press briefing earlier, Bharadwaj had said, "As promised, we will visit the chief minister's official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, at 11 am and try to find the golden commode, swimming pool, and mini bar that the BJP claims are present there" "It should be noted that both these properties are government residences. They were built with taxpayers' money and came up during the Covid pandemic. If there are allegations of misappropriation of funds, both should be investigated," he added.

Singh and Bharadwaj also had said that they would take reporters to the prime minister's residence, which AAP has dubbed "Raj Mahal" and claimed was built at a cost of 2,700 crore.

The "Raj Mahal" jibe is part of AAP's counter allegation that the prime minister leads a luxurious lifestyle.

The 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow has sparked controversy over alleged irregularities in its renovation and costly fittings and household goods present in it.

The BJP has focussed a big part of its assembly election campaign around these allegations, dubbing the bungalow "Sheesh Mahal".

The saffron party's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva has claimed that valuable items, including a "golden commode", were missing after the bungalow was vacated by Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, AAP challenged the BJP to open the prime minister's residence for a media visit to reveal the reality while also offering to take reporters on a tour of the chief minister's bungalow.