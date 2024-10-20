Sheeshmahal secrets: High-tech toilet seats go missing from Kejriwal's residence

New Delhi: Several high-end TOTO smart toilet seats were reportedly missing from the list of inventories prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD) after Arvind Kejriwal vacated CM house.

The TOTO smart toilet seats, known for their luxury and advanced features, are priced between ₹10 to 12 lakh each. These are not your everyday bathroom fixtures; they come equipped with sensors for automatic lid operation, heated seats, wireless remote controls, deodorisers, and automatic flushing systems.

Their disappearance has added a new layer of controversy to the already debated renovation expenses of the Chief Minister's residence.

The inventory of luxury:

Fully Automatic TOTO Toilet Seats: Each unit, designed for ultimate comfort and hygiene, now missing from the inventory.

Marble Flooring: Imported Dior pearl marble, part of the Rs 6 crore expenditure on flooring alone.

Kitchen Appliances: Worth Rs 1.1 crore, including high-end gadgets that cater to gourmet tastes.

Interior Decoration: A staggering Rs 11.30 crore spent, featuring artistic works and premium furnishings.

Electrical Fittings and Appliances: An investment of Rs 2.58 crore, including mood lighting systems costing Rs 88 lakh.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has demanded an immediate inspection and inventory check of the residence, suggesting a cover-up in the handover process to the new Chief Minister, Atishi.

क्या आम आदमी ऐसे रहता है?



10-12 लाख रुपये के टॉयलेट सीट, 5 करोड़ रुपये से ज़्यादा के परदे, और लगभग 20 लाख रुपये की एलईडी लाइट्स!



अरविंद केजरीवाल का 'शीशमहल' आज तक के सबसे भ्रष्ट मुख्यमंत्री की कहानी बताता है। यह वही व्यक्ति है जिसने कभी कहा था, "मैं गाड़ी नहीं लूंगा, घर नहीं… pic.twitter.com/VfZZjG9fjD — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) October 20, 2024

The 'Sheeshmahal' controversy, now with the curious case of the missing toilet seats, serves as a metaphor for perceived extravagance in governance.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took to X and said, "Sultan Kejriwal was splurging tax payer money on luxury items in his Sheeshmahal when Delhi was suffering."