Sheetal Angural resigns as Punjab MLA

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) A day after joining the BJP, Sheetal Angural on Thursday tendered his resignation as MLA from the Punjab Assembly.

Angural was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from the Jalandhar West.

In a letter sent to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Angural said, "I hereby submit my resignation from membership of legislative assembly Punjab (MLA) with immediate effect." Angural, along with AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Angural won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating Sushil Rinku of Congress during the 2022 assembly elections.

Rinku had last year moved to the AAP from the Congress and became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar after winning a bypoll. PTI CHS VSD RHL