Sheikh Hasina reportedly leaving for London

New Delhi: Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister following massive anti-government protests, is known to be on her way to London, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, reports from Dhaka said.

She is leaving for London, the people cited above said.

More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days. The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.