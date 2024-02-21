Shekhawat advocates collaborative approach for water management, calls for biz avenues in sector

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Wednesday underscored the potential for water management to become a lucrative avenue for businesses as he stressed the need for convergence of government initiatives and industry efforts in the sector.

Speaking at Indian Chamber of Commerce's 'Water innovation Waste Management Summit', he highlighted the need for collaborative discussions on the matter.

"We should all hold deliberations on how the government's initiatives and efforts can be intermingled with the initiatives of the industry and can become an opportunity of business," Shekhawat said.

He pointed out that several other countries were already capitalizing on such opportunities, indicating that India should follow suit.

He emphasized the need for demand-side management, with industries and commerce playing a vital role.

"Water is business in most countries, but in India, it is seva (service)," Shekhawat remarked, suggesting a shift towards a business-oriented model for water management.

He also stressed the need for recycling water, noting that "no water can be wastewater; it is recycled water," and emphasized its crucial role in replenishing water tables.

Shekhawat also underlined that it is the collective responsibility of all to conserve water and asserted that it extends beyond the government.

India, he noted, faces significant challenges due to its high dependency on rainwater and rapid urbanization, which exacerbates the demand for water.

"The maximum quantity of water extracted from the earth is by India," he said, drawing attention to the country's immense water usage.

He also highlighted the impact of climate change on water resources.

Looking ahead, Shekhawat expressed confidence that by 2047, water requirements would not be a concern if development proceeded on the right trajectory.

He credited the government for significant investments in water resources and noted progress in groundwater levels, which saw a 10 per cent elevation, according to a 2022 report of groundwater status.

He attributed this success to holistic coordination among different government departments, indicating a continued focus on such initiatives if the government is re-elected. PTI UZM CK