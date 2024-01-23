Shekhawat reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership to achieve water security goals

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the Centre-State partnership for achieving the goals of water security in the country.

Chairing a Ministerial session at the two-day "All India Secretaries conference on Water Vision @ 2047 - Way Ahead" which began at Mahabalipuram today, he flagged the dire need for collaboration and innovation to ensure the sustainable management of water for the well-being of communities and environment.

About 32 states and Union Territories, 30 secretaries, and more than 300 delegates are participating in this conference, to share the best practices and action taken on the 22 recommendations of the "1st All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water" held in January 2023, at Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the clarion call to make India a developed Nation by 2047, a release said. Ten Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) are preparing a blueprint of the plan setting out realistic deadlines and milestones. On the directions of the Sectoral Group of Secretaries, each Ministry has prepared a Vision document pertaining to its sector. PTI JSP ROH