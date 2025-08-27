Shekhawati region, neglected over time, can be revived as 'shining star': Culture minister

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Rajasthan's Shekhawati region -- famed for its iconic havelis -- has suffered neglected over time and its heritage is facing a "big challenge", but efforts are underway to revive its old glory, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.

He was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting held at the Bikaner House here with members of the community from the region to explore ways to rejuvenate its architectural and cultural legacy.

"In the Shekhawati region, people of that era built several beautiful houses, places, and those old havelis built by them are akin to open art galleries, as such stunning murals have been made on the walls which we can't even imagine," the Union minister said.

But, later, since families migrated to other places, these havelis "became neglected and today that heritage is somehow facing a big challenge," he lamented.

"Today, we held a meeting in which we discussed the initiative and plan, the state (Rajasthan) government has for it, in the presence of the stakeholders who are there, the owners of the havelis, or descendants of families who lived in those havelis. And, these people are capable of working on reviving those heritage structures," Shekhawat said.

The Union minister said the idea is to revive it in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.

"We have decided on a few goals... the (Shekhawati) region, which is already on the tourism map, can be developed as a shining star," he said.

Streets in the Shekhawati region are lined with ornately carved over a century-old havelis, and walls bearing vibrant murals, which have traditionally been a major tourist attraction in Rajasthan. PTI KND RHL