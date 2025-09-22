Shelar asks BMC to float tenders for Gargai Dam project in 2 months

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to float tenders for the Gargai Dam project in the next two months.

Shelar, the guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban, held a review meeting with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the civic headquarters.

"Tenders for the Gargai Dam should be issued within two months once the necessary permissions are obtained," he said.

The proposed dam in neighbouring Palghar district is expected to provide nearly 440 million litres of water daily to Mumbai. The city currently receives around 4,000 million litres per day, against a demand of about 4,600 million litres.

In view of water shortages in several areas, Shelar reviewed the status of the dam project, which has already secured approvals from the state government. However, some clearances from the Union government's forest department are still pending.

Shelar said he had personally contacted Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, urging him to expedite the issuance of the required permissions. PTI ND ARU