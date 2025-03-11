Shelter for animals in disaster situations to come up in Kerala''s Wayanad district

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 11 (PTI) A shelter for relocating domestic animals in disaster situations is to come up in Kottathara village of Kerala’s Wayanad district.

The project will be implemented jointly by the Wayanad district disaster management authority (DDMA), Kottathara grama panchayat and Humane Society International (HSI) India, which will bear the estimated project cost of Rs 69.5 lakh.

The state Disaster Management Department in an order dated March 10 said the government has sanctioned the proposal submitted by the HSI, subject to the condition that the annual operation cost of the shelter shall be borne by the local body.

The shelter will ensure the protection of animals during natural calamities. The grama panchayat has allocated 50 cents of land in the village for constructing the shelter.

The DDMA will oversee the project while the grama panchayat will take responsibility for its continued operation.

The government has also sanctioned the release of Rs 10 lakh for the project from the CSR fund of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) as a one-time payment as corpus fund, the order said.