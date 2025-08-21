Shelter home boy studying in Class 10 ends life by consuming poison

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy studying in Class 10 allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at a shelter home for children in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

He was an inmate of the shelter home located in Vartak Nagar area, they said.

The incident took place around 4 pm on August 18, an official of Vartak Nagar police station said.

The boy went to the terrace of the shelter home building, where he consumed rat poison. He was later taken to Kalwa civic hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday morning, the official said.

His body was then sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

The cause of the suicide is yet to be know, and further investigation was on, the official said. PTI COR NP