Shelter-home resident beaten to death in UP's Shahajahanpur, 1 detained

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, who was living in a shelter home here, was beaten to death with sticks by two men, one of whom has been detained while another is absconding, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Surendra Singh, hailing from from Parhua village in the Tilhar area, had been living in the municipal corporation shelter home for around 10 years, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, when the victim got into a brawl with the two accused -- Prem Pal alias Nachaniya and an unidentified person, the officer said.

Upon checking the CCTV footage from the area, police found that Singh attacking both suspects with a stick. "The footage showed that the accused then snatched the stick from Singh's hand and continuously assaulted him with it. They then fled the scene, leaving him in a serious condition," Dwivedi said.

Singh was admitted to the State Medical College in a serious condition around midnight, where he died during treatment, the SP said.

Pal was identified based on the CCTV footage and he was detained overnight. He is currently being questioned, the officer added.

Eforts are underway to identify and arrest the other accused. Police have taken the body into custody for post-mortem and have informed Singh's family members.