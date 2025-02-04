Shelters to be built; NGOs to help control dog menace at Vidhana Soudha: Speaker

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Aimed at resolving the problem caused by street dogs on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature and secretariat, it has been decided to build shelters for the dogs and manage them with the help of NGOs, state legislative assembly Speaker U T Khader said on Tuesday.

He made it clear that the dogs would not be shifted elsewhere.

"Experts will submit a report, which will ascertain how many dogs are within our limits, their age, and whether sterilisations have been done for them. A separate place will then be provided to manage them with the help of NGOs, Prani Daya Sangha, and other organisations, to take care of the dogs and ensure that no disturbance is caused to people," Khader said.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting with Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and officials, he said a decision had been taken in this regard, and it would be initiated in the days ahead by building the required shelters.

"The dogs don't have shelter now, and they enter the Vidhana Soudha building in search of shelter when it rains. If we provide shelter facilities, things will be more systematic. So, we have decided to build shelters, and the PWD department has been asked to prepare an estimate," he said.

Noting that there are experts to identify the appropriate place for the shelter and how it should be done, the Speaker reiterated the dogs won't be shifted to another place.

Council Chairman Horatti said it has been decided to take care of the dogs in Vidhana Soudha.

"There were complaints about their menace and that they come to bite. Overall, to cause no inconvenience to people while ensuring that the dogs are not harmed and are taken care of, it has been decided, for the first time in history, to take care of the dogs at Vidhana Soudha," he added.