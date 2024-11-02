Shepherd dies in tiger attack near Ranthambore National Park; villagers protest

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) A man was killed by a tiger in a village near Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, after which locals blocked a road to protest the incident, officials said.

Advertisment

According to Kotwali SHO Rajveer Singh, the victim Bharat Lal Meena was grazing goats in Uliyana village next to the national park when the wild animal attacked him, killing him on the spot.

The tiger kept sitting beside the body after killing the man and fled into the forest after villagers spotted him and started screaming, Singh said.

After the incident, agitated villagers blocked the Sawai Madhopur-Kundera road. The administration and police officials are trying to placate the protestors. PTI AG RPA