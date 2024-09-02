Shepherd killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Bhandara district

Bhandara, Sep 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old shepherd was killed in a tiger attack in the Paoni forest range in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, a forest department official said on Monday.

According to the official, the shepherd, Kusan Avsare, a resident of Deulgaon village in adjoining Chandrapur district, was grazing his cattle near the Gosikhurd dam on Sunday afternoon when a tiger suddenly emerged from the bushes and pounced on him.

The wild animal dragged the villager for around 200 metres in the Paoni forest range of Bhandara district and mauled him to death, he added. PTI COR CLS RSY