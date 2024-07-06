Shepherd, over 60 sheep run over by truck in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Jul 6 (PTI) A shepherd was killed along with more than 60 sheep after allegedly being run over by a truck in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late on Friday when a truck ran over the shepherd and his sheep in the Sangad area, they said.

The truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle after the accident.

The shepherd Hanif Khan died on the spot. Receiving information about the accident, a team from the Devikot police outpost reached the spot and sent the body to a mortuary.

A case has been registered and a search is underway for the absconding truck driver, the police said. PTI COR AG SZM