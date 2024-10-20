Sher Singh, Tamsi Singh run away with titles in inaugural Kashmir Marathon

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Sher Singh and Tamsi Singh on Sunday won the men's and women's full-marathon races (42 km), respectively, in the inaugural Kashmir Marathon, the Valley's first international athletic event in which nearly 2,000 athletes from various parts of the country and abroad took part.

Advertisment

In the 18-35 age category, Sher Singh clocked 2:23:22 to emerge the winner, one minute and 42 seconds ahead of second-placed Mann Singh.

In the women's event in the same age group, Tamsi Singh finished with a timing of 3:03:25, while Bhagirathi Bisht finished a close second clocking 3:04:11.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave away the prizes to the winners.

Advertisment

The event which saw the participation of elite long-distance runners from India, Europe and Africa was held in two categories -- full-marathon (42 km) and half-marathon (21 km).

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took the centre stage as he led the way by running the half-marathon after flagging off the event accompanied by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

A fitness enthusiast himself, Abdullah (54) expressed optimism for the Kashmir Marathon's future, envisioning it as a prominent fixture in the global athletic calendar.

Advertisment

"I am thankful to the people of Srinagar for the way they came out to encourage the runners. I hope that the Kashmir Marathon becomes one of the top events in the world.

"I congratulate everyone who competed in the event. I did not know I would be able to run 21 kilometres as the longest I ran before was 12-13 kilometres. But I think running with other athletes pushed me to complete the run," Abdullah said.

Shetty lauded the event and said the participants had come in good numbers.

Advertisment

He also marvelled at the opportunity to run 42 km in the picturesque surroundings of Kashmir, dubbing it a "paradise for marathon enthusiasts".

The Department of Tourism organised the event with the objective of showcasing the "improved" situation in the Valley and promoting Kashmir as a tourist-friendly destination.

"Kashmir is open to all. We welcome tourists from different parts of the world. If someone is running 42 km here, it itself makes a statement that Kashmir is now peaceful," Tourism Director Raja Yaqoob said on Saturday.

Advertisment

"We also want to showcase our heritage, niche products, handicrafts, and cuisine to the world. These runners have millions of followers on social media, so they will be our brand ambassadors," he added. PTI MIJ ARI