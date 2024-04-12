Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort appoints new executive chef

Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) The Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa on Friday announced that it has appointed a new executive chef with immediate effect.

Gopal Sethi, who was previously with Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, will be leading the kitchens of the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa near the tourist beachside town of Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

Sethi who began his career at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai has over 20 years of experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and skill, the hospitality service provider said in a statement here.

"We are excited about having Gopal onboard, as he comes with a vast experience of working with many amazing properties in the country." Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa General Manager Saptarshi Biswas said in the statement.

Sethi's appointment would not only help the resort elevate the overall culinary experience, but his expertise would also enhance personalisation for the guests to enjoy their stay at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, Mahabalipuram, he added. PTI VIJ ANE