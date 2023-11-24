Shetkari Sanghatana opposes bringing Krishi Kendra operatorss in MPDA ambit

Nagpur, Nov 24 (PTI) Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raghunath Patil on Friday strongly opposed the state government's plan to make the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) applicable to Krishi Kendra operators.

Addressing a press conference here, he said some 70,000 Krishi Kendra operators would go on an indefinite strike from December 5 in protest against the planned amendment.

The proposed amendment, which seeks to deter adulteration of seeds and fertilisers, poses a significant threat to the retail sellers of these products, he said.

Krishi Kendra operators only distribute materials sourced from state-approved companies, Patil added. PTI COR KRK