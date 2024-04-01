Sheyphali B Sharan assumes charge as principal DG of Press Information Bureau

New Delhi: Senior Indian Information Service officer Sheyphali B Sharan on Monday assumed charge as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau and the spokesperson of the government.

A 1990-batch officer, Sharan is the fifth woman officer to head the PIB after Neelam Kapur, Deepak Sandhu, Shakuntala Mahawal and N J Krishna.

Sharan succeeds Manish Desai, who superannuated as principal director general of PIB. Sharan had earlier served as the spokesperson of the Election Commission and the Finance Ministry.