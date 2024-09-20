SHG women capable of becoming ‘crorepati didis’: J’khand CM

Ranchi, Sep 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said women in self-help groups (SHGs) have the potential to become "crorepati didis" and emphasised the need to protect farmers from middlemen.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA), Soren remarked, "While there’s talk of making SHG women ‘lakhpati didis,’ I believe they can aim higher. They are capable of becoming ‘crorepati didis’ with the right policies in place." Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier mentioned efforts to elevate SHG women to ‘lakhpati didis.’ Soren expressed concern for farmers, stating that while government reports may show positive figures, the real struggles faced by hardworking farmers are evident in rural areas.

"We need to seriously consider how to improve the conditions for farmers," he said.

He highlighted the need for policies that eliminate middlemen, who take a significant portion of farmers' earnings.

"There should be no middlemen in the farmers' journey from field to market. They are a powerful group that unjustly profits from farmers' hard work. Empowering farmers means freeing them from middlemen," he asserted.

Soren noted that Jharkhand currently produces 50-55 per cent of the country’s lac, down from 70 per cent, and emphasised the potential for recovery through better support for farmers.

Additionally, he mentioned that his government is actively promoting alternative farming practices in response to climate change's impact on agriculture.