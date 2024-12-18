Shia body appears before Waqf panel

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Representatives of the All India Shia Personal Law Board on Wednesday shared their views on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill with a joint parliamentary committee scrutinising the draft law.

Sources said the Board was opposed to several provisions of the Bill but added that its members were not much prepared to offer their opinion on its different aspects and reply comprehensively to the queries of parliamentarians.

The committee's chairperson and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said panel members sought the views of the board's representatives on a host of issues, and the members were told that the representatives will submit a detailed communication later.

"The panel can also call them again if required," he added. PTI KR KR TIR TIR