Shia community holds protest in Bhopal over killing of Iran's supreme leader Khamenei

Bhopal, Mar 1 (PTI) The Shia community in Bhopal on Sunday held a mass condolence meeting and a protest to condemn the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, killed in the US-Israeli airstrikes.

A condolence meeting was held after Zohr prayers at the Ale Mohammad Shia Jama Masjid in the Karond area.

Addressing the gathering, Imam Bankar Hussain said Khamenei's "martyrdom" and contribution to Islam would always be remembered.

He said the supreme leader had raised his voice against oppression throughout his life and carried forward the principles of the Islamic revolution.

History bears witness that the departure of an individual does not end an ideology or movement, but gives it renewed momentum, Imam Hussain said.

Another cleric, Imam Syed Azhar Hussaini, stated that Khamenei had never discriminated against people based on their sect or community.

After the meeting, more than 100 members of the community took out a protest march, raising slogans against the United States and Israel.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning around the world, including India. PTI LAL ARU