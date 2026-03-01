Shia-dominated Alipura village plunges into grief after reports of Khamenei's death

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), Mar 1 (PTI) A sombre atmosphere enveloped Shia-dominated Alipura village in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday, following reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the US-Israel attack.

Villagers announced a three-day mourning period as a mark of tribute to the Shia supreme leader.

Residents observed silence, and shops and commercial establishments voluntarily closed.

All celebrations and public events have been suspended to maintain a peaceful environment in this village.

According to villagers, Ali Khamenei visited Alipura in 1986. After that visit, the bond between the village and Iran strengthened significantly.

A hospital was later built in the village in his name, symbolising the community's respect and reverence for Khamenei.

Villagers said many families in Alipura maintain direct connections with Iran. Some residents live there, having settled for higher education and employment.

In this context, the news of Khamenei's death has deeply saddened the villagers.

A special prayer was organised in the Shia mosque to pray for Khamenei's soul to rest in peace. During the prayers, people wept, saying such an incident should not have happened.

The mourners wore black dresses, held black flags and took out a march condemning the killing of Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in the shelling.

Holding Khamenei's photograph, they raised slogans. PTI GMS ADB