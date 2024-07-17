Shia mourners take out Ashura procession on Muharram in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Thousands of Shia mourners on Wednesday took out Ashura procession in the city here to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain on Muharram.

The procession started from Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar area of the city and culminated at Zadibal Imambara, officials said.

The chest-beating and wailing mourners passed through the city roads, eulogising Hussain's sacrifice in the fight between good and evil.

Authorities had made adequate arrangements for ensuring incident-free observance of Muharram procession, officials said.

Security forces were deployed all along the route while police and volunteers had set up stalls to distribute water among the mourners, they said.

The officials said doctors and paramedical staff were also deployed along the route to attend to any emergency.

For the second consecutive year, the authorities had allowed the eighth day procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate on Monday.