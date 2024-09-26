Shia Waqf Board seeks probe into ‘vulgar’ reels being shot at Lucknow’s Imambara

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) The Shia Central Waqf Board has demanded an "in-depth" investigation into the shooting of videos and reels of “vulgar dance" in the premises of Bada Imambara in Hussainabad in state capital Lucknow.

Waqf Board President Ali Zaidi said such videos go viral within a short time.

"It is possible that all this is being done in a planned manner by anti-social elements to hatch a big conspiracy," he alleged.

He said that such "vulgar dance" being done in the compound which also houses Shahi Asifi Mosque hurt the sentiments of Shia Muslims all over the world.

Making videos in the Imambara premises is prohibited without the permission of the administration, Zaidi said.

He also said that the Imambara is an international tourist destination where tourists from abroad come.

Zaidi demanded the government take cognizance of the matter and get it investigated thoroughly.