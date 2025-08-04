Shibu Soren fought for the weak, his death painful: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday expressed his grief at the death of Shibu Soren, his former counterpart from Jharkhand.

"The news of the death of Shibu Soren ji is extremely painful. He struggled throughout his life to protect the rights of the weaker sections of the society, especially the tribal community and to empower them," Sharma said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder died in Delhi on Monday. He was 81.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also gave their tributes to the leader.

Gehlot wrote on X, "I pay tribute to the demise of Shibu Soren ji. Soren, a down-to-earth leader, had dedicated his entire life for the welfare and interests of the tribal society." PTI AG VN VN