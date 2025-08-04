Shibu Soren served people with unwavering commitment: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Aug 4 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Jharkhand CM and veteran politician Shibu Soren.

Shibu Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder, died in the morning at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Delhi. He is the father of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren ji. A towering figure in Indian politics, he was a revered leader and dedicated statesman who served the people with unwavering commitment. I join the nation in offering heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Sangma said in a post on social media.

Soren was widely respected for championing the rights of tribals and underprivileged communities across eastern India.

Political leaders across the country have paid their tributes to Shibu Soren, remembering his decades-long contribution to public life. PTI JOP ACD