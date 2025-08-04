Shibu Soren struggled tor decades for rights of tribals: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and said he struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in the state.

Soren, 81, died at a hospital here after prolonged illness.

In a post on X, Shah said the news of the demise of Soren was extremely saddening.

"He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. With his simple personality and humble nature, he connected with the masses. May God grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and provide strength to the grieving Soren family and his admirers and supporters to bear this loss. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti," the minister said in Hindi.