Shibu Soren united Adivasi voices: Left parties pay tributes to JMM founder

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Left parties on Monday condoled the death of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, hailing his role in uniting Adivasi voices and fighting for their empowerment and justice.

In a letter addressed to Soren's son, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said that the JMM founder, known to his lakhs of admirers as Guruji, was a powerful testament to resilience, courage and unwavering commitment to the rights and dignity of the tribal communities of Jharkhand.

"He will always be remembered for his tireless efforts in uniting Adivasi voices and standing at the forefront of the movement for their empowerment and justice. He also stood for the rights of the working class and was associated with the trade union movement," Baby said.

He expressed condolences on behalf of the CPI(M).

In a post on X, CPI General Secretary D Raja said Shibu Soren was one of the senior-most tribal leaders of the country and a towering figure in the political life of Jharkhand.

"A champion of tribal rights and social justice, he played a key role in shaping the identity of Jharkhand and giving voice to its marginalised people," Raja said.

He said Shibu Soren was a founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, along with CPI leader Binod Bihari Mahto and Marxist leader A.K. Roy, "which became the platform of the tribal struggle for dignity, land and recognition".

"The CPI conveys its heartfelt condolences to his wife Roopi Soren, sons Hemant Soren and Basant Soren, daughter Anjali Soren, daughter-in-law Kalpana Soren and to the entire Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leadership, cadre and his well-wishers in this moment of grief," he said.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, in a post on X, said, "With the death of Shibu Soren, founder of JMM, former CM of Jharkhand and current MP of Rajya Sabha, we've lost one of the last founding leaders of the Jharkhand movement." "Tribute to the departed stalwart and deepest condolences to Hemant Soren, and Kalpana Soren," he said.

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi. PTI AO RT RT