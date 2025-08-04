Shibu Soren will be remembered as tireless champion of tribal rights, social justice: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Aug 4 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday condoled the death of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and said he would be remembered as a tireless champion of tribal rights and social justice.

Shibu Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder, died in the morning at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Delhi.

"Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has condoled the demise of Shri Shibu Soren, veteran parliamentarian, former Union minister and former chief minister of Jharkhand," a Raj Bhavan statement said.

"Remembered as a tireless champion of tribal rights and social justice, Shri Soren's contribution to Indian politics leaves an enduring legacy. Prayers for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family," it added.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also condoled Shibu Soren's death.

In a post on X, Singh said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Shibu Soren Ji, the visionary leader who founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and fought tirelessly for the rights and welfare of the tribal communities. His contribution and his dedication to public service will always be remembered." "I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Jharkhand, and all his supporters. His legacy of courage, determination, and leadership will continue to inspire generations to come," Singh added. PTI COR ACD