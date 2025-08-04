Shibu Soren’s contribution for J’khand cannot be forgotten, says ex-CM’s close associate

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Aug 4 (PTI) Seventy-year-old Bam Shankar, a close associate of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, on Monday recalled the leader’s deep connection with steel city Bokaro.

Shankar reminisced about quarter No. 14 in Sector 1-C, Bokaro Steel City, where Soren lived for years with his family.

"Soren was born in Nemra village in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district but his political office was based at his Bokaro-based residence. He resided in this quarter with wife Roopi, late son Durga, sons Hemant and Basant, and daughter Anjali ," Bam Shankar said.

Shankar, who still resides in the quarter, said Soren's contribution for Jharkhand cannot be forgotten.

"Soren also thought and fought for the uplift of the oppressed, deprived, tribal and indigenous people of the state. He loved me a lot," he said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81.

JMM Bokaro district president Hiralal Manjhi said Disom Guru, as Soren was popularly known, frequently visited Bokaro after he shifted to Ranchi.

"He had a strong connection with Bokaro Steel City. Whenever he came from Ranchi, party workers and common men used to gather at his residence. He loved everyone. As the news of his demise reached, we could not believe initially. We lost a guardian today," he said. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB