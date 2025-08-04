Shibu Soren's death big loss in space of social justice: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the death of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and said his demise was a big loss in the space of social justice.

Soren, 81, died at a hospital here on Monday after prolonged illness.

The President said Soren championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand.

"The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand," Murmu said in a post on X.

The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 4, 2025

The President said besides his work at the grassroots, Soren also contributed as the chief minister of Jharkhand, as a Union minister and as a Member of Parliament.

"His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members and admirers," she said.