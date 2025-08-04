Shibu Soren's death has plunged Jharkhand into grief: Subodh Kant

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday said the demise of veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren has plunged Jharkhand into grief and created a void that will be difficult to fill.

Shibu Soren, 81, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, passed away on Monday morning.

"The passing of Shibu Soren has plunged Jharkhand into profound grief. I couldn’t hold back my tears upon hearing the heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of walking alongside him for decades in political life — his departure feels like the end of an era. Coming to terms with this loss is incredibly difficult for me," Sahay said.

He said 'Guruji', as Shibu Soren was popularly known, was not only a towering figure in Jharkhand but also one of the most revered leaders in Indian politics.

"His absence has left a void in the heart of Jharkhand and across the nation — a void that is almost impossible to fill. He was our comrade in the early days of the Jharkhand movement, a tireless warrior who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Jharkhand and its people," Sahay added.

The people of Jharkhand will forever remember their Dishom Guru with deep affection, respect, and pride, he added.

"May the Almighty grant him a place at His divine feet and eternal peace to his noble soul," Sahay said. PTI NAM MNB