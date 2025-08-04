Shibu Soren's demise irreparable loss to Jharkhand: Pvt schools welfare association chief

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PASWA) national president Alok Kumar Dubey on Monday described the demise of veteran tribal leader and JMM co-founder Shibu Soren as "the end of an era" not only for Jharkhand, but for the entire nation.

Soren, 81, passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for over a month.

"The demise of respected Dishom Guru Shri Shibu Soren ji, the leader of the masses of Jharkhand and the country, the guardian of tribal identity, the protector of rights and dignity, is an irreparable loss for Jharkhand and the nation. He was the pride of Jharkhand - a unique leader, a strong personality and a people's leader who dedicated his entire life for the rights of the poor, deprived and tribal society," Dubey said.

He said the departed leader will always remain a symbol of the soul of Jharkhand and his life struggle will continue to inspire all.

Dubey said the late leader guided the state for nearly 25 years and under his leadership, Jharkhand not only attained statehood, but also gained national recognition for its culture, identity, and tribal rights.

"He fought with indomitable courage for the rights and respect of tribal society. His life is an immortal chapter in the history of Jharkhand," he added.

He said, "The passing away of Dishom Guruji is an irreparable loss for us, both individually and collectively. He was not just a political leader, but a guide, an inspiration and a warrior whose contribution will always be remembered by the coming generations. His farsightedness, sacrifice and struggle have given an identity to Jharkhand." PTI NAM MNB