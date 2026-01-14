Shidlaghatta municipal employees stage protest accusing Cong leader of threatening commissioner

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), Jan 14 (PTI) The employees of the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside their office demanding action against a Congress leader for allegedly threatening the Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda.

The protesting employees alleged that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee state convener Rajeev Gowda had called Amrutha Gowda over phone and hurled abuses for removing his banner in the town.

The audio of the alleged conversation has gone viral on the social media where Rajeev Gowda is purportedly threatening Amrutha Gowda that he would ensure that she is transferred from Shidlaghatta.

Amrutha, as heard in the audio, tried to explain to him that the banner was removed from the busy circle because it was causing accidents. The leader was not ready to understand and allegedly threatened her of dire consequences.

Municipal employees have also taken out procession in the town, condemning the Congress leader's behaviour.

In the audio, Rajeev Gowda is purportedly saying, “If my banner is removed then I would come and set things on fire. You have seen my gentleness, not my evil side.” When Amrutha Gowda sought time to listen to her, he said, “I will not wait for a minute or two. Don’t treat me like any ordinary man.” In a bid to persuade the Congress leader, the Municipal Commissioner said there were accidents happening due to the banner.

“Since we had received a complaint, it was removed. It was not put out in a scientific way. It was tied right in the middle of the road causing accidents. We will be held accountable if the accidents happen. No permission was taken to put out the banner,” Amrutha Gowda said.

Hurling abuses, Rajeev Gowda told her in a derogatory way that the banner should be restored immediately.

“I will bring people there (to the municipal office) so that you run away from the Taluk leaving your job. I will create riot in all the 31 wards and I will make people beat you up with slippers,” the Congress leader said.

As the Municipal Commissioner wept for being ill-treated, Shidlaghatta CMC employees went on a strike and raised slogans outside their office building. Many people came out in support of Amrutha Gowda in the town.

Reacting to the incident, Rajeev Gowda said he had obtained all the permissions. He also said that he had never used derogatory words or abuses against anyone.

According to him, his audio was edited.

The opposition leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy slammed Rajeev Gowda for using abusive words against Amrutha Gowda.

He alleged that a disputable banner had led to the death of a Congress leader Rajashekhar Reddy in Ballari, "who was shot dead by a private gunman of another Congress leader on January 1.

Narayanaswamy said the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should immediately order the arrest of Rajeev Gowda.

“Rajeev Gowda, who had said that he would riot in the town and hurled invective against a woman, should be arrested under the Goonda Act. If this does not happen then we will stage demonstration across the state,” the BJP leader said. PTI GMS GMS ADB