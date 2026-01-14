Shidlaghatta municipal staff protest against Cong leader for 'threatening' Commissioner

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), Jan 14 (PTI) The employees of the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside their office demanding action against a Congress leader for allegedly threatening Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda.

The protesting employees alleged that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee state convener Rajeev Gowda had called Amrutha Gowda over the phone and "hurled abuses" for removing his banner in the town.

The audio of the alleged conversation has gone viral. In the clip, Rajeev Gowda is purportedly heard threatening Amrutha Gowda that he would ensure that she is transferred from Shidlaghatta.

Amrutha, in the audio, tries to explain to him that the banner was removed from the busy circle because it was causing accidents.

The leader was not ready to understand and allegedly threatened her of dire consequences.

Municipal employees have also taken out a procession in the town, condemning the Congress leader's behaviour.

In the audio, Rajeev Gowda is purportedly saying, “If my banner is removed, then I would come and set things on fire. You have seen my gentleness, not my evil side.” When Amrutha Gowda sought time, he said, “I will not wait for a minute or two. Don’t treat me like any ordinary man.” In a bid to persuade the Congress leader, the Municipal Commissioner said there were accidents taking place due to the banner.

“Since we had received a complaint, it was removed... It was tied right in the middle of the road, causing accidents. We will be held accountable if the accidents happen. No permission was taken to erect the banner,” she said.

Rajeev Gowda then asked her to put up the banner immediately.

As the Municipal Commissioner wept for being ill-treated, Shidlaghatta CMC employees went on a strike and raised slogans outside their office building.

Reacting to the incident, Rajeev Gowda said he had obtained permission.

He also said that he never used derogatory words against anyone.

According to him, his audio was edited.

As the matter escalated, Rajeev Gowda told reporters that he never abused the officer. He added that he was sorry if his words had hurt anyone.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy slammed Rajeev Gowda for using abusive words against Amrutha Gowda.

He alleged that a disputable banner had led to the death of a Congress leader Rajashekhar Reddy in Ballari on January 1.

Narayanaswamy said the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should immediately order the arrest of Rajeev Gowda.

“Rajeev Gowda, who had said that he would riot in the town and hurled invective against a woman, should be arrested under the Goonda Act. If this does not happen then we will stage demonstration across the state,” the BJP leader said.

When reporters sought Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s reaction to the incident, he said, “Whoever he is, action will be taken as per law.” Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy condemned the incident.

According to a statement issued by his office, Kumaraswamy asked, “How can a woman officer be abused using such obscene words?" "You yourself are a woman. Such atrocities against women officers should not be tolerated. Protecting women officers is the responsibility of the government. This case must be treated seriously and immediate legal action should be taken against the guilty.” Later, the Municipal Commissioner lodged a police complaint against Rajeev Gowda. PTI GMS GMS ROH