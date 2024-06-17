Shiela Bharat Ram Theatre Festival to treat Delhiites with award-winning plays

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) From Girish Karnad's 1960s classic play "Tughlaq" to Manav Kaul's light-hearted teenage romance "Prem Kabootar", the Shiela Bharatram Theatre Festival, starting on Wednesday, offers a fine blend of contemporary and traditional stage productions encompassing a wide ranging genre.

Scheduled to be held at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA), the five-day extravaganza will stage a bouquet of award-winning plays, showcasing varied moods from comedy to romance while touching on contemporary issues.

The gala will begin with the Hindi adaptation of late actor-playwright Karnad's "Fire and the Rain" and conclude on June 23 with noted poet-lyricist Gulzar's "2BY2", an adaptation of Shakespeare's famous play "Comedy of Errors".

While "Agni aur Barkha", directed by KS Rajendran, is based on the myth of Yavakri from the Vana Parva of the Mahabharata and centres on the family dispute between two Brahmins; "2BY2", directed by Salim Arif, is a comedy about mistaken identity.

"This exciting bouquet of plays includes the well acclaimed, award winning productions. Each play has been well rehearsed to recreate the magic of the production on the stage. Actors have undergone regular physical training and literary sessions to get under the skin of the respective characters," said Chinmay Das, SRCPA's repertory chief, in a statement.

The Hindi adaptation of Karnad's classic 1964 Kannada play "Tughlaq" will also be staged during the festival. Directed by K Madavane, the play features actor Ayaz Khan reprising the role of 14th century ruler Sultan Mohammad-bin Tughlaq.

Well-known Hindi writer Asghar Wajahat's "Mahabali", which is based on Hindu saint Tulsidas and Mughal emperor Akbar, and actor-playwright Manav Kaul's "Prem Kabootar", a teenage romance tale revolving around three best friends, will be staged on June 20 and 21, respectively. PTI MG RDS RDS