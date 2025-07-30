Shift people living around Savitribai Phule memorial to initiate redevelopment work: Ajit

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday directed the officials to start the process of relocating people living around the Savitribai Phule memorial in Pune to begin the conservation and expansion work of the site.

The memorial, along with the adjacent Mahatma Phule Wada, located in the Ganj Peth area of Pune city, is set for a major redevelopment aimed at preserving and enhancing the cultural and historical value of the site.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for land acquisition and related works, but the process is yet to begin.

At a review meeting held at the Mantralaya, Pawar, who also serves as the Pune Guardian Minister, stressed the need to act swiftly, particularly for residents who have already agreed to move to alternative locations.

"The relocation process for those ready to shift should begin immediately. A phased relocation plan should be created for the remaining residents," he said.

Approximately 1,000 residents need to be relocated from the area around the memorial. Of these 200 residents expressed readiness to move the designated alternate location.

Pawar directed the authorities to immediately begin relocation of the willing families and plan a phased relocation of the remaining residents.

He said the land acquisition process must begin in the next 15 days.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the work on the memorial redevelopment should have commenced much earlier, and suggested a staggered approach for the relocation of the residents.

"Those who are willing should be shifted first so that land can be cleared for the project to begin," he said. PTI MR NP