Shifting of Mumbai airport radar to Gorai has received Centre's nod: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to relocate the high-frequency radar of the Mumbai airport from Dahisar to Gorai with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation giving his approval, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

This will pave the way for redevelopment of the Dahisar area in north Mumbai, he said in a post on X on the eve of civic elections in the metropolis.

The state government had already taken the decision to allocate land in Gorai for the radar system, Fadnavis said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

The relocation of the radar is expected to remove key constraints on development activities in Dahisar.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had announced last month that the AAI's high-frequency radar at Dahisar will be relocated to Gorai, unlocking hundreds of acres of land for affordable housing projects in the area.

This decision was taken following a meeting between various stakeholders, including the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Maharashtra government, and others.

As per the letter of the civil Aviation ministry to the state government, the cost of relocation will be borne by the state government. PTI MR KRK