Shifting to manual systems for smooth flight movements: Aviation Minister on IT outage

Visakhapatnam, Jul 19 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said measures are being taken to ensure smooth flight movements in India after a Microsoft software outage worldwide caused disruptions in flight services.

Speaking to reporters, Naidu said that as of now there is no problem in India and steps are being taken to prevent any inconvenience for passengers.

“I just spoke to our secretary (Civil Aviation). Steps are being taken to avoid troubles and ensure smooth flight movements in India. Shifting from software to manual system has been undertaken. As of now, there is no problem in India with regard to that. Even if there is a problem, immediate reaction will be there and steps will be taken to avoid inconvenience to passengers,” the minister told reporters.

He said that the software outage caused severe flight problems in the USA as well.

A global Microsoft outage on Friday led to disruptions in airline operations, flight cancellations and long queues of passengers outside airports and at check-in counters.

Services like booking, check-in and boarding processes, including issuance of boarding passes, are being carried out manually, which is taking longer than expected and leading to long queues at airports. PTI GDK ANE