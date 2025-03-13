Shigmo festival: Float parades to display Goa's culture from Mar 15

Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) Goa's spring festival, Shigmo, is set to showcase the coastal state's culture and tradition in float parades to be taken out on streets from March 15 to 29, officials have said and appealed to visitors to be a part of the celebration.

Shigmo is a time when Goa's cultural essence comes alive through folk performances, music and stunning float parades, state Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in authentic Goan traditions while exploring the beauty of our state. We encourage travellers to be part of this unique celebration and discover the many facets of Goa beyond its beaches," he said.

The festivities will commence in Ponda on March 15, followed by Margao on March 16, Quepem on March 17 and Curchorem on March 18, all in South Goa, a senior tourism department official said.

On March 19, the celebrations will reach Shiroda (South Goa) and continue to Calangute and Bicholim in North Goa on March 20, Vasco (South Goa) on March 21 and Panaji on March 22.

"The streets of Mapusa (north Goa) and Sanguem (South Goa) will come alive with cultural celebrations on March 23, while Canacona and Cuncolim will host grand parades on March 24," the official said.

The processions will move to Pernem (North Goa) on March 25, Dharbandora (South Goa) on March 26, Valpoi (North Goa) on March 27, Sanquelim (North Goa) on March 28, and finally conclude in Mandrem (North Goa) on March 29, as per the tourism department. PTI RPS GK