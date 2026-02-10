Shikhar Dhawan named brand ambassador of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) International cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, which is scheduled to begin on February 13, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

Sood said Dhawan agreed to take on the role after interacting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and reviewing the Delhi government's efforts to promote sports in the city.

The education minister said Dhawan's association with the event is aimed at motivating children and youngsters in Delhi to pursue sports with greater confidence and commitment.

Sood further said, "The government was proud to welcome a sportsperson of Dhawan's stature, who has remained connected to his roots and has come forward to support young players from the national capital." He added that Dhawan will be present from the inaugural ceremony and throughout the duration of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh to encourage participants.

The minister said the government believes Dhawan's guidance and inspiration will help young players gain confidence, energy and wider recognition.

Dhawan thanked the Delhi government for the responsibility and said he was happy to contribute to the promotion of sports in the city.

"Delhi has given me everything. I am always ready to give back and support young players in any way I can," he said.