'Shiksha mitra' booked for molesting four girl students at govt school in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A 'shiksha mitra' (ad hoc teacher) was booked on Wednesday for allegedly molesting four girl students of class 5 at a government primary school here, police said.

A complaint was lodged against the 'shiksha mitra', Rajesh Kumar Yadav, who is posted in the school in the Paharpur Kodan police station area, accusing him of molesting their children while teaching, said Circle Officer, Sirathu, Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Yadav. An investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, the officer said.