Shillong Airport set for expansion: DyCM

Shillong, Feb 24 (PTI) Shillong Airport is set for expansion to handle bigger aircraft after land acquisition has been completed with private landowners, and defence approvals is expected by next month, Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a cut motion in the Assembly, Dhar said Shillong airport at Umroi currently handles only ATR-72 aircraft due to its 1,829-metre runway, but a master plan prepared with the Airports Authority of India aims to extend it to 2,400 metres.

The expansion requires 22 additional acres, including 11.75 acres of private land and 10.3 acres held by the Defence Ministry.

He said the Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner completed the acquisition of the private land parcel on January 28 at a cost of Rs 72.17 crore, and the transfer to the Airports Authority of India is underway.

The Ministry of Defence has granted advance working permission, and an MoU for land exchange is expected to be signed in March 2026.

Dhar said the project would enable narrow-body aircraft operations and boost tourism and investment in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the House that the reconstruction cost of the Tara Ghar state guest house was revised from Rs 15 crore to Rs 24.91 crore after a contractor quoted rates 12.38 per cent above the scheduled rate.

He said the Rs 12.89 crore of the total amount was earmarked for fittings and furnishings and maintained that the Schedule of Rates (SOR) 2021-22 was followed.

Describing the facility as setting a new benchmark, Tynsong said visitors had likened it to a five-star hotel.

"It is one of the best state guest houses in India, ¦for the first time ever we have a state guest house with a standard of five-star," he said, adding that the guest house has 18 rooms, including six VVIP suites.

Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla told the Assembly that the state currently has only four anesthesiologists, contributing to a shortage of specialists in hospitals.

He said the government has received finance sanction and would soon recruit doctors on a contractual basis through the Medical Recruitment Board.

Replying to a question, Shylla said the Bhaitbari Community Health Centre faced specialist shortages due to a non-functional operation theatre and absence of an anesthesiologist, adding that the facility would be upgraded to a referral unit once specialists are appointed.

The CHC handled 1,840 inpatients and 51,242 outpatients in 2025-26, including 868 deliveries, he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also assured the House that the government would expedite the establishment of a veterinary college, two fishery colleges and a dairy college proposed in 2022, citing the large number of people engaged in livestock rearing.

He said about 800 acres have been identified at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi for the veterinary college, which is estimated to cost around Rs 334 crore, while acknowledging delays due to land identification and manpower planning.

"Steps will be taken to fasten the entire process," the chief minister said. PTI JOP RG