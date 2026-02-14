Shillong-bound aircraft stranded in Kolkata for few hours due to bomb hoax

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) A Shillong-bound aircraft was stranded at Kolkata airport for around four hours on Saturday following a bomb threat, an official statement said.

The IndiGo flight 6E 7304 was moved to the isolation bay after the discovery of a handwritten note claiming that a bomb had been placed on the plane, it said.

The threat, however, later turned out to be a hoax, and the flight left for its destination at 1.33 pm following a thorough search as per standard security protocols.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said the note was discovered in the lavatory by one of the crew members around 9.15 am, around 15 minutes before its scheduled departure time.

Some of the 60 passengers had already boarded the plane.

The passengers were safely deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay. Standard security protocols were followed and a thorough inspection was conducted by the agencies concerned, he said.

Upon completion of all safety checks and clearance by security authorities, the aircraft was declared safe for operations, the AAI spokesperson added. PTI SUS ACD