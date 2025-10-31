Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg, feature global music stars

Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 will pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg and feature global music stars, including Irish rock band The Script, R&B singer Jason Derulo, Grammy-winning DJ Diplo, pop group Aqua, rapper Tyga, and Bollywood performer Nora Fatehi.

Announcing the lineup, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the festival, to be held on November 14 and 15 at Polo Grounds, will be a grand celebration of music, art and culture that highlights the state's diversity.

"I am delighted to announce the comprehensive line-up for the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025. This year's festival promises to be a grand celebration showcasing the rich diversity of our state. The festival will also feature a special tribute to Zubeen Garg performed by musicians close to him," the CM said.

He added that the government expects a footfall of over 50,000 tourists.

Local artists such as Meba Ofilia, Dappest and adL, Girish and the Chronicles, and Arius will also perform.

Other attractions include the Mr and Ms Cherry Blossom competition, cosplay, and arm wrestling contests, spread across several festival zones at the main stadium, Polo Ground, and MFA Ground.

The festival recently won the Golden Banyan Award for Best Cultural Music & Dance at The Week Heritage Awards 2025 and two Gold Awards at the WOW Awards Asia 2025 for 'Special Event of the Year - Government/Organisation' and 'Festival of the Year.' The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual cultural and music festival held usually in November, when the wild Himalayan cherry trees (Prunus cerasoides) bloom across the city - turning the hills and streets pink and white. PTI JOP MNB