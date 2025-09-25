Shillong girl confesses to faking robbery complaint, had given to friend for online shopping

Shillong, Sep 25 (PTI) A girl, who had earlier triggered panic in Shillong by alleging she was robbed at knifepoint by four men, admitted to fabricating the story, police said on Thursday.

Her allegation, which sparked panic after being circulated on social media, was found to be false during the investigation, they said.

She confessed to having given the money to a friend for an online purchase and concocting the robbery story out of fear, they added.

A case was lodged at the Rynjah police station after she lodged a complaint.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said a final report will be filed and warned that furnishing false information to police is a punishable offence. PTI JOP SOM